The UN Office in Geneva held on Wednesday a debate on the fulfillment of Azerbaijan's international obligations. The event took place in the framework of Universal Periodic Review, contact.az reported.
The last time such discussions were held in 2013 and then official Baku made certain recommendations in the field of human rights. Now it was estimated how the authorities fulfilled them and what the current situation is, Turan was told by one of the participants in the discussion, civil activist Najmin Kamil.
"The purpose of civil society participation in this event is to assess the situation and inform the international community about the real situation," he said.
The themes of the speeches of representatives of civil society were: pre-election situation, media freedom, human rights, freedom of assembly, freedom of conscience, corruption, environmental problems, etc.
"Our message to the international community was this: no progress was made in all these areas over the past five years. On the contrary, the situation has worsened even more, especially in the sphere of human rights, freedom of assembly, fair and transparent elections, solving the problem of political prisoners," Najmin Kamil said.