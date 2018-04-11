Gold, oil and Treasury prices jumped on Wednesday after President Donald Trump warned Russia about missiles, CNBS reported.
The gold rose to its high of the day on the news, trading 0.7 percent higher at $1,355.30 per ounce.
Oil also hit its session high, trading 0.9 percent higher at $66.09 per barrel.
In a tweet posted earlier on Wednesday, Trump called on Russia to get ready for “nice and new and “smart” missiles.
“You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” he said.
