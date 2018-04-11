Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım slammed both the U.S. and Russia on Wednesday for sending threats over Twitter as Trump vows to strike Syria in the aftermath of a chemical attack that killed dozens in Eastern Ghouta’s Douma last week, YeniSafak reported.
"Especially super powers, permanent members at the UN, they have even greater responsibilities these days. What do they do? They threaten each other over Twitter. Will the world keep watching as the fate of impoverished millions hangs in the balance? One says “I have a better missile,” while the other replies that “mine is better.” Then they dare each other to fire them. A street fight. They’re fighting like street bullies.”