YEREVAN.- Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Vice President of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov does not share the viewpoint of the International non-governmental human rights watchdog Freedom House, according to which Armenia is at risk of falling into authoritarianism.
"I do not share this opinion. Let's recall the observation missions of Jagland and Mogherini, their assessments. Mogherini said that Armenia has never been closer to the EU as it is today. This is our answer to Chamberlain," Sharmazanov told reporters.