Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned in England last month along with her Russian ex-spy father, said on Wednesday (April 11) she has refused consular assistance from the Russian embassy. She does not wish to speak to Russian officials as she continues to recover from a nerve agent attack, Daily Mail reported.

It is believed that British authorities immediately spirited her away to a secure location.

The embassy reacted angrily to the news, suggesting in a series of tweets that the Russian national had been taken against her will.

However, it is understood that the offer of consular support from Russia was presented to Ms Skripal – and rejected.

She is believed to have expressed no interest in talking to consular officials.

Russia remains the prime suspect for carrying out the attack on Mr Skripal and his daughter.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We have previously passed on the Russian embassy’s offer of consular support to Yulia.

“She is free to decide on whether she wishes to pursue that. To date, we understand she has not done so.”