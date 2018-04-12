Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the situation in Syria over the phone. The Russian leader called for refraining from the actions destabilizing the situation in that country, the Kremlin press service reported on Wednesday, TASS reported.
"A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initiated by the Israeli side has been held. [The two sides] discussed the Syrian issue, including in light of the recent missile strikes by the Israeli Air Force on the T-4 airfield in the Homs province. Vladimir Putin stressed it was fundamentally important to respect Syria’s sovereignty and urged to refrain from any moves that further destabilize the situation in that country and pose a threat to its security," the press service said.
"In light of Holocaust Remembrance Day marked on April 12, the two sides again stressed that attempts to falsify history and review World War Two results are inadmissible. In this context, Benjamin Netanyahu drew attention to the fact that Israel will officially celebrate Victory Day on May 9 this year for the first time," the Kremlin added.
The press service also noted that the parties agreed to continue contacts.