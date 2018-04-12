A bus carrying Russian journalists has been shelled by unidentified individuals in Syria, three people have sustained wounds, TASS reported quoting the Russian Defense Ministry.
"At about 18:20 Moscow time on April 11, a bus carrying Russian journalists who were returning after filming a report on the situation in Eastern Ghouta was shelled by unidentified individuals with small arms," the ministry said.
"All the journalists were promptly provided with the necessary medical assistance by medical specialists from the Russian Reconciliation Center. There is no immediate threat to their lives," the Defense Ministry stressed.