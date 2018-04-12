The US does not rule out the possible missile attack on Russian targets in Syria, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

According to her, the US President Donald Trump holds Syria and Russia responsible for this chemical weapons attack.

Asked whether Washington consider Russia to be an enemy today, the press secretary did not give a definite answer.

“That’s something that Russia needs to play a role in determining. We hope that they will continue — or not continue, I’m sorry, to be a bad actor, and make some changes in their behavior. But that’s something that Russia will have to play a role in determining,” the statement reads.

As reported earlier, Syrian opposition activists, rescue workers and medics say at least 49 people dead and dozens more injured on Saturday in a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian city of Douma. The US President Donald Trump promised to take the decision over Syrian chemical attack within 48 hours. According to him, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Syria over the chemical attack on the Syrian city of Douma. Trump told Russia to get ready for a missile attack on Syria after Russian ambassador to Lebanon said any US missiles fired at Syria would be shot down. Russia rejects all accusations.

Trump tells Russia “to get ready” for missile attack on Syria

Trump offers Russia to stop arms race

Zakharova responds to Trump’s warning to get ready for attack on Syria