YEREVAN. – Armenia’s ambassador Garegin Melkonyan on Thursday presented his credentials to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.
The respective ceremony was followed by the ambassador’s tête-à-tête with the Dutch king, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Congratulating Ambassador Melkonyan on his appointment, Willem-Alexander wished him success in his mission, and he noted that the diplomat’s experience will be useful in the development of relations between the two countries.
The Armenian ambassador, for his part, assured that he will spare no effort to contribute to the further development of Armenian-Dutch relations. Also, he underscored the existing potential for promoting cooperation, and stressed that development of cooperation between the two countries is of great importance to Armenia.
At the ensuing talk, Ambassador Melkonyan presented to King Willem-Alexander the main priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy, its outlook on regional and international matters, and the processes of the country’s transition to a parliamentary system of governance.
Also, the interlocutors reflected on the Armenian community in the Netherlands, the latter’s engagement in the development of Armenia-EU relations, economic and sectoral cooperation, and several other matters.