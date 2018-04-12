YEREVAN. – Three investment projects have been approved at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

Suren Karayan, the acting Minister of Economic Development and Investments, noted about the aforementioned at the briefing after this Cabinet session.

In his words, investments totaling 21.5 billion drams (approx. US$44,505,000) and creation of 475 new jobs are planned.

“One of these investments is in the wine and brandy production sector,” Karayan informed. “[And] the other two—in the light industry sector.

“It’s very important that those investment projects include in themselves both foreign and local investments; that is, it’s apparent that there is economic invigoration. And we hope that the future steps will also contribute so that this invigoration in Armenia will continue.”