Russian President Vladimir Putin is not scheduled to hold phone talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Syrian gas attack, Russian President Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
According to him, Vladimir Putin does not plan direct talks with Donald Trump.
“Talks with the US are not scheduled. Neither Russia, nor the US raises the issue. You know that Russia is monitoring relevant statements from Washington. We continue to consider it extremely necessary to avoid steps that could increase tension in Syria," RBC reported quoting Peskov.
Dmitry Peskov also noted that the communication channel between the Russian and US military has not been interrupted.