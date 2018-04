President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will discuss the escalating crisis in Syria in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti reported.

Delivering a speech in Ankara, Erdogan said they are concerned that Syria had become an arena of struggle and expressed hope that it will be possible to overcome the crisis. Erodgan said he talked on the matter with U.S. President Donald Trump the day before, and will talk about it with Putin today.