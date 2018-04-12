YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia has approved the technical description and procedure for the establishment of a platform for single anticorruption e-notifications. The respective decision was made at Thursday’s Cabinet session.

According to the substantiation of this decision, people can report a corruption crime in Armenia, by way of this system, but still maintain their anonymity.

The Armenian state, in the person of the Ministry of Justice, will act as a guarantor for the protection of people who report cases of corruption.