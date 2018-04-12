A scandal erupted during a press conference of OSCE/ODIHR observers monitoring Azerbaijan’s presidential elections.

OSCE/ODIHR observers were urged to interrupt a press conference on April 12 after a group of pro-government reporters and representatives of the regime stirred up a scandal.

They started shouting and protesting after the observers voiced the cases of violations registered during the vote.

“Stop lying”, “It’s false” a group screamed and surrounded the desk where the observers were sitting. The event was interrupted and the observers left the hall. They returned in 20 minutes after they were promised that they would be able to present the conclusions without interruptions.