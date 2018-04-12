Germany will not join military attack on the Syrian government after chemical attack on Douma, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the joint press conference with the Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Reuters reported.
“Germany will not take part in possible - there have not been any decisions yet, I want to stress that - military action,” she said adding “but we support everything that is being done to show that the use of chemical weapons is not acceptable.:
As reported earlier, the UK Prime Minister and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have agreed to jointly react to Russian aggressive behavior.