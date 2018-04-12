French President Emmanuel Macron said that he would decide whether to strike on Syria after a chemical weapons attack when all the necessary information has been gathered, Reuters reported.
“Our teams have been working on this all week and we will need to take decisions in due course, when we judge it most useful and effective,” Macron said.
The French government has proof that the Syrian government carried out a chemical weapons attack, said Macron adding that France priority is to avoid an escalation across the region.
As reported earlier, on April 11, the US President Donald Trump tweeted that “Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad” and told Russia to get ready for a missile attack on Syria. Later Trump posted a new tweet, offering Russia to stop arms race.
The UK Prime Minister Theresa May, in her turn, summoned ministers to an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss possible UK's response to the chemical attack on Syria