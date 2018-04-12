NATO countries have been holding active consultations on the situation in Syria after the chemical attack on Douma, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

“Allies have been holding active diplomatic consultations on the situation in Syria,” he said.

Jens Stoltenberg also urges Syrian government and its backers to allow full and unimpeded access to international medical assistance and international monitoring in Douma.

According him, the use of chemical weapons is a threat to international peace and those responsible must be held accountable.

As reported earlier, Syrian opposition activists, rescue workers and medics say more at least 49 people dead and dozens more injured on Saturday in a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian city of Douma.