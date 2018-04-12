Turkey has no intention to give up neither the alliance with the US, nor on the relations with Russia, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ahvalnews reported.
According to Turkish President, the situation in Syria led to the worldwide security crisis.
“We do not have any intention to give up on our alliance with the United States, neither on our relations that we have established with Russia, from energy to security, nor on relations with Iran,” Erdogan said adding that Turkish relations with Russia, Iran and China are mutually supporting.