YEREVAN. – Armenian police are searching the UAE national who has gone missing in Armenia.

The police department of Sevan is searching Ali Azgi Ali Avlaqi Aluaim born in 1950, police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 010-59-06-07, (0261)2-20-02, 2-20-21 or 1-02.