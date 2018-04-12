The trials of Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket are planned in 10 years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, TASS reported.
"The super-heavy rocket, the first trial is planned in 10 years," Putin said as he visited the Space pavilion at the all-Russian Center of Achievements of the National Economy (VDNKh) in Moscow.
For the rocket’s trials at the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East, it is necessary to build a special launch compound because the tests are planned at that cosmodrome, the Russian president said.
"We plan to start work in the near future. We are already carrying out work on the heavy space rocket and now efforts should begin for the super-heavy rocket," Putin said.
The work on developing the super-heavy rocket and creating a site for its launch should be carried out simultaneously so that the launch compound and the carrier are built at the same time, the Russian president said.