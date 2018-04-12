STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan convoked on Thursday a working consultation with the heads of the National Assembly's standing commissions and factions.

The discussion agenda included a range of issues related to state building process in the republic and the implementation of some projects of strategic significance. Special attention was paid to the course of constitutional reforms in the country and the development of inter-parliamentarian ties.

National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, state minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials were present in the consultation.