A man named Uğur Kulaç, who calls himself a “specialist in treasure hunting,” thoroughly explained, on Haber Türk TV of Turkey, how to look for the treasures which Armenians had hidden.

But archaeologists have complained against such programs, and stated that treasure hunters damage important archeological samples.

The “specialist in treasure hunting,” however, responded that people are looking for treasures to live well, and therefore he must help them to live well.