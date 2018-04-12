Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin reported.

The sides voiced concern over the developments in and around Syria due to allegations of chemical weapons use in the city of Douma. The importance of providing the necessary conditions for the OPCW experts going to Syria was stressed.

Both leaders spoke in favour of stepping up the political settlement process in Syria based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and the decisions made by the National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

The two presidents agreed to continue bilateral contacts in various areas.