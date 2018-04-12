Russia is undoubtedly responsible for the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, Reuters reported quoting Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
According to him, Russia “must give answers”.
“There can be now doubt what was used and there remains no alternative explanation about who was responsible,” Johnson said in a statement, adding that “only Russia has the means, motive and record.”
As reported earlier, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. The UK accused Russia of being responsible for an attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Another 24 European countries, the US, Australia, Georgia and Canada also expelled Russian diplomats. Russia denied involvement in the poisoning.