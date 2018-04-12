Pompeo says he'll work to bolster Iran nuke deal

Mattis: US still assessing intelligence on Syria chemical attack

Pompeo: US should impose more sanctions against Russia

Trump praises China for help with North Korea

Kauzlarich and Kramer: Azerbaijani election is a farce

Iranian official: Gas attack allegation result of US failure in Syria

Italy will not take part in military actions in Syria

Pompeo urges not to have illusions over Trump - Kim Jong Un forthcoming meeting

Johnson: Russia undoubtedly responsible for Skripal attack

Hundreds of Japanese police on manhunt for escaped thief

Guinean man detained in Yerevan after robbing an Omani citizen (PHOTOS)

Putin and Erdogan discuss Syria

Karabakh president holds consultation with heads of National Assembly standing commissions

Mike Pompeo says he has never advocated for regime change in North Korea

Armenia police search for UAE man

Amnesty International reveals which countries carry out most executions

Macron to announce decision on Syrian strikes

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 12.04.2018

US trying to establish which chemicals were used in Syrian gas attack

Trump: Pompeo will be a great Secretary of State

Saudi crown prince meets Spain king

Erdogan: We will not give up on US or Russia

Putin: Trials of Russia's super-heavy carrier rocket planned in 10 years

Greek opposition won't back deal on name unless Skopje changes constitution

OSCE: Elections in Azerbaijan were held under limiting democratic norms

NATO allies are holding consultations over gas attack in Syria

Merkel: Germany will not join Syrian strikes

Russia ruble starts gaining value in Armenia

Zakharova reacts on Trump’s new tweet on Syria

Armenia army chief heads to Kazakhstan

Scandal erupts during press conference of OSCE/ODIHR observers in Azerbaijan

Archeologist: Excavations in Karabakh have important political significance

Armenia Parliament speaker attends CSTO PA Council session in Saint Petersburg

Theresa May summons ministers over Syrian gas attack

Armenia to introduce system for anonymous reporting of corruption cases

Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Beirut over US threats to strike Syria

Peskov: Putin plans no phone talks with Trump

Erdogan plans to discuss Syria with Putin

Acting minister: Russia ruble fluctuations can affect Armenia

Trump: Syria attack could be very soon or not so soon at all

Armenia government approves 3 investment projects

Armenia ambassador hands credentials to Netherlands’ king (VIDEO)

4 Armenians to receive Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Armenia delegation in Belarus, attends CIS Youth Affairs Council meeting

US Congressmen urge to press Trump to properly commemorate Armenian Genocide

Azerbaijan ruling party announces Aliyev’s victory, without waiting for election results

Armenia Parliament ratifies $2mn new loan agreement with IBRD

Newspaper: New Armenia President to give his salary to charity

White House reacts to possible missile attack on Syria

NATO chief calls for decisive actions against Russia

Muslim woman takes care of Armenian church in Turkey (PHOTOS)

The National Interest: Trump could strike Syria

Bus carrying Russian journalists shelled in Syria

Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria

Yulia Skripal rejects Russian embassy offer of consular assistance

Sharmazanov sees no signs of authoritarianism in Armenia

Turkish PM: US, Russia fighting like ‘street bullies’

Kremlin: Moscow favors serious approaches rather than 'Twitter diplomacy'

Geneva office of UN holds hearings on rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan

Republican Party of Armenia nominates Serzh Sargsyan as candidate for PM

Freedom House: Azerbaijan remains unfree country

Foreign Ministry: Chemical weapons claims are unsubstantiated flimsy argument to target Syria

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 11.04.2018

Analyst: No improvement should be expected in Russia-West relations

Gold and oil prices rise after Trump's tweet

Journalist beaten during Azerbaijani presidential elections

Armen Sarkissian offers condolences to his Algerian counterpart

Armenia fruit, vegetable exports grow by about 3 times

Paris to continue consultations with its allies over Syrian crisis

Zakharova says Trump's offer to end arms race is a “great idea"

Zakharova responds to Trump’s warning to get ready for attack on Syria

Boris Murazi: Yazidi refugees arrived in Armenia

Trump offers Russia to stop arms race

Russia ruble drop continues in Armenia

2 children injured in Armenian road accident

New Armenia President appoints advisers, aide

Freedom House: Armenia at risk of falling into authoritarianism

Trump tells Russia “to get ready” for missile attack on Syria

Peskov urges not to rely on rumors over Douma gas attack

International organization wants to establish smart data center in Armenia

Algeria plane crash death toll rises to 247

Euro exchange rate exceeds 80 rubles

Military aircraft crashes in Serbia

Major road accident in Armenia, 5 children hospitalized (PHOTOS)

Algeria ministry says 105 killed in military plane crash

LA County Board of Supervisors commemorates Armenian Genocide

Karabakh to host economic forum, Lebanese Armenian businessmen will attend

Armenia to get additional $2mn loan from IBRD

Armenia opposition MPs carry out protest action at Parliament (PHOTOS)

At least 200 feared dead in Algeria military plane crash

Media: Yulia Skripal guarded to military base

Air companies alerted about possible missile attack on Syria

Azerbaijan conducts presidential election

Newspaper: There is confusion at new Armenia President’s residence

EU: European Parliament to give its consent to EU-Armenia deal in mid-May

Armenia Parliament unanimously ratifies agreement with EU

6 killed in Russia helicopter crash (PHOTOS)

Macron: Target of military strike on Syria will be chemical facilities of its authorities

Russia vetoes U.S. resolution on Syria chemical attack probes

Trump, May, Macron agree not to allow chemical weapons use in Syria