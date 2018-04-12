Italy will not take part in military operations in Syria, but will provide material and technical support to its allies, Reuters reported quoting the prime minister Paolo Gentiloni's office.
Caretaker Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni had numerous “international” contacts on Thursday, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the statement said.
“Italy will not participate in Syrian military actions,” Gentiloni told allies according to the statement. “Based on current international and bilateral accords, Italy will continue to offer logistical support to allied forces.”