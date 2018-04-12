The leadership of the Congressional Armenian Caucus called on their U.S. House colleagues to join them in pressing President Donald Trump to honestly and accurately commemorating the Armenian Genocide this April 24.

“The Armenian Genocide continues to stand as an important reminder that crimes against humanity must not go without recognition and condemnation,” they said in a letter to Trump.

Armenia’s ruling party said Serzh Sargsyan is their candidate for a seat of the Prime Minister.

Speaking after a meeting of the Republican Party of Armenia on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the party Eduard Sharmzanov said there were omissions and shortcomings during Serzh Sargsyan's presidency, however, it is obvious that “Armenia of 2008 differs greatly from Armenia of 2018”.

“No other candidacy was discussed”, Sharmazanov said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet decided when the attack on Syria will take place.

On Thursday Trump tweeted that an American attack could come “very soon or not so soon at all”.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Theresa May summoned ministers to an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss possible response. According to some sources, May is expected to join military actions without the prior parliament consent.

President of France Emmanuel Macron said he would decide on the attack when they gather all the necessary information on chemical attack in Syria. Angela Merkel, in turn, said Germany would not join any military actions.

Armenia is closely following the sanctions being imposed on Russia, because Russia is our largest trading partner, acting economic development minister Sergey Karayan said after the Cabinet meeting.

Fluctuations in the exchange rate of the Russian ruble may have the greatest impact on Armenia, he said. If necessary, the Armenian government will come up with its mechanism for assistance to Armenia’s exporters, Karayan assured.

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party has announced incumbent Ilham Aliyev’s victory in Wednesday’s presidential election in the country, but without waiting for the voting results. The election commission later said that Aliyev polled 86 percent of votes.

A scandal erupted during a press conference of OSCE/ODIHR observers. A group of pro-government reporters and representatives of the regime stirred up a scandal when the observers spoke about numerous violations recorded during the elections.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich advanced to the semifinals of the Champions League.

Real lost to Juventus 1-3, but won on aggregate (4-3). Bayern Munich played at home against Sevilla, but no goals were scored. The German champions, however, made it to the semifinals thanks to their 2-1 first-leg win in Spain.