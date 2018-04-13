YEREVAN. – A delegation from Armenia, and led by Deputy Prime Minister and acting Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, Vache Gabrielyan, also participated in the China-IMF (International Monetary Fund) Silk Road senior officials’ conference, which was convened in the Chinese capital city of Beijing.

This meeting enables to discuss the vision for implementing the new Silk Road project, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, Gabrielyan delivered an address at the conference.