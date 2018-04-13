YEREVAN. – Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a consultation, during which the discussants conferred on the prospects and opportunities for solar energy development in Armenia.

Hayk Harutyunyan, Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, reported that a new map of solar energy development has been formed within the framework of the project to build solar power plants in Armenia, and that respective feasibility studies have been made along the lines of this new map, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Karapetyan, for his part, stressed that there is a great potential in Armenia for state-private sector cooperation in alternative energy as well as broad opportunities for its sale.

In the acting PM’s words, active steps need to be taken to implement new alternative energy development programs in Armenia, and this will contribute to the reinforcement of a safe and independent energy system in the country.