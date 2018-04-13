President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on Friday received Li Xian Min, head of the Syntszyan Company Chen and Agrotechnology Co. LTD of China.
This company specializes in the agriculture sector and is engaged also in the export of Armenian agricultural products.
President Sarkissian spoke with satisfaction about the high-level Armenian-Chinese relations, and he stressed that several Chinese companies are already actively engaged in Armenia’s market.
Discussing the avenues for expansion of cooperation, Armen Sarkissian encouraged engaging also in the processing of agricultural products.