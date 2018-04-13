Most airlines changed their routes in order to avoid Syrian airspace while Western powers consider their response to the chemical attack, The New York Times reported.
As reported earlier the European Aviation Safety Agency as well as Russian air transport agencies alerted the airlines about the danger of flights over the Eastern Mediterranean because of a possible missile strike.
The warnings were made as a recommendation, but almost all air companies decided to change the routes. In particular, Lufthansa, Air France and easyJet have rerouted flights.
Federal Aviation Administration rules already prohibited American airlines from flying over Syria