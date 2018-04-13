YEREVAN. – A delegation from the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, and led by chairman Ara Babloyan of the NA, on Friday participated in the 47th Plenary Session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS), in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Representatives from various international parliamentary assemblies attended this meeting, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The discussants conferred on matters related to developing CIS member countries’ model laws in several domains.
At the end of this event, heads of the parliamentary delegations of the CIS member states held a press conference and summed up the results of this IPA CIS plenary session.