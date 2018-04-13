Russian counter-sanctions against the U.S. will not harm our national interests, said Russian President Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
“Anyway, we can confidently assume that any measures that may be taken will not harm Russia's national interests,” Peskov said.
The draft bill on Russia's response to the US policy was submitted to the State Duma on Friday by faction leaders and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, RIA Novosti reported.
The bill suggests imposing ban on the imports of agricultural products, alcohol and tobacco from U.S. as well as implies the suspension of Russia-US cooperation in nuclear area and aircraft building as well as dialogue on rocket engines.