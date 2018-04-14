The door to US singer Bob Dylan's room at the iconic Chelsea Hotel in New York has sold at auction for $100,000 (£70,000), BBC reported.
It was one of 50 doors from the hotel, where a host of stars stayed over the years, to be sold.
The door to a room used by singers Janis Joplin and Leonard Cohen during an affair, as well as the singer Joni Mitchell, fetched $85,000.
A former tenant acquired the doors after renovation work began in 2011.
The hotel, built in the 1880s, became a long-term residence for generations of singers, bohemians and writers.