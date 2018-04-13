Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan received Charles Aznavour's son, Nicolas Aznavour and his wife, Christina Sargsyan, Yerevan Municipality press service reported.
Yerevan mayor presented the project of “Aznavour” center during the meeting.
According to Taron Margaryan, the project will give a new impetus to the activity of Charles Aznavour house-museum.
“It’s an honour for us to have a house-museum of the Armenian National Hero, the living legend Charles Aznavour. It has its special role in the cultural history and traditions of Yerevan. I am sure that the museum will start working more actively and will contribute to tourism development of the capital, in particular this year when we are celebrating the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan foundation, and in October we are holding the 17th summit of Francophonie in Yerevan,” said Taron Margaryan.
Nicolas Aznavour, in his turn, conveyed warm greetings from Charles Aznavour to Taron Margaryan and thanked the Mayor for warm attitude and willingness to support.