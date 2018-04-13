Pashinyan calls on Armenian opposition to unite

Armenian MP: I will not go home until a solution is found (PHOTOS)

Russia's UN envoy warns US against a military scenario in Syria

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 13.04.2018

Spain signs 1.8 billion euros deal to sell warships to Saudi Arabia

Rally kicks off in Yerevan’s Liberty Square (LIVE,PHOTOS)

Lavrov: Syria gas attack was staged

Yerevan Mayor briefs Charles Aznavour's son on Aznavour project

Former FBI director takes revenge on Trump

UN envoy warns risk of violent escalation in Middle East

Russia expels Georgian diplomat over Skripal's case

EU urges Zuckerberg to testify before European Parliament

The Guardian: Russia spied on Skripal and daughter for at least five years

Putin, Macron discuss situation in Syria

32 US embassy employees fired over alleged sharing pornography

National Geographic Traveler China publishes article on Armenia

Russia ruble is up in Armenia

Opposition walking campaign members enter Yerevan State University building (PHOTOS)

Tavush explosion: 2 victims married, other is fellow villager

Solar power plants to be built in Armenia, new map of solar energy development is formed

Airlines reroute flights to avoid Syria airspace

Peskov: Russian sanctions against US will not harm our national interests

Armenia Parliament speaker attends CIS meeting in Saint Petersburg

Armenian community representative: Baku gave no explanations why Estonian was expelled

US Helsinki Commission joins critics of Azerbaijani elections

CNBC: US eyes 8 potential targets in Syria

Media: Kim Jong-un ready for denuclearization

Landmine explodes in Armenia, 3 people hospitalized

EU expects Azerbaijan to implement OSCE/ODIHR recommendations

President Sarkissian: Several Chinese companies are actively engaged in Armenia’s market

American reconnaissance planes spotted near Russian base in Syria

New details come to light in Yerevan incident involving Guinea, Oman citizens

Protest outside Yerevan State University, group of students boycotting classes

Armenia attends Silk Road conference in China

Newspaper: Armenian athlete arrives in Azerbaijan with Russia delegation

2 killed as car slams into road-dividing reinforced concrete barriers in Armenia

Turkey prosecutor’s office demands removal of Armenian MP’s parliamentary immunity

“Specialist” on Turkey TV shows how to search for “Armenians’ treasures”

Pompeo says he'll work to bolster Iran nuke deal

Mattis: US still assessing intelligence on Syria chemical attack

Pompeo: US should impose more sanctions against Russia

Trump praises China for help with North Korea

Kauzlarich and Kramer: Azerbaijani election is a farce

Iranian official: Gas attack allegation result of US failure in Syria

Italy will not take part in military actions in Syria

Pompeo urges not to have illusions over Trump - Kim Jong Un forthcoming meeting

Johnson: Russia undoubtedly responsible for Skripal attack

Hundreds of Japanese police on manhunt for escaped thief

Guinean man detained in Yerevan after robbing an Omani citizen (PHOTOS)

Putin and Erdogan discuss Syria

Karabakh president holds consultation with heads of National Assembly standing commissions

Mike Pompeo says he has never advocated for regime change in North Korea

Armenia police search for UAE man

Amnesty International reveals which countries carry out most executions

Macron to announce decision on Syrian strikes

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 12.04.2018

US trying to establish which chemicals were used in Syrian gas attack

Trump: Pompeo will be a great Secretary of State

Saudi crown prince meets Spain king

Erdogan: We will not give up on US or Russia

Putin: Trials of Russia's super-heavy carrier rocket planned in 10 years

Greek opposition won't back deal on name unless Skopje changes constitution

OSCE: Elections in Azerbaijan were held under limiting democratic norms

NATO allies are holding consultations over gas attack in Syria

Merkel: Germany will not join Syrian strikes

Russia ruble starts gaining value in Armenia

Zakharova reacts on Trump’s new tweet on Syria

Armenia army chief heads to Kazakhstan

Scandal erupts during press conference of OSCE/ODIHR observers in Azerbaijan

Archeologist: Excavations in Karabakh have important political significance

Armenia Parliament speaker attends CSTO PA Council session in Saint Petersburg

Theresa May summons ministers over Syrian gas attack

Armenia to introduce system for anonymous reporting of corruption cases

Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Beirut over US threats to strike Syria

Peskov: Putin plans no phone talks with Trump

Erdogan plans to discuss Syria with Putin

Acting minister: Russia ruble fluctuations can affect Armenia

Trump: Syria attack could be very soon or not so soon at all

Armenia government approves 3 investment projects

Armenia ambassador hands credentials to Netherlands’ king (VIDEO)

4 Armenians to receive Ellis Island Medal of Honor

Armenia delegation in Belarus, attends CIS Youth Affairs Council meeting

US Congressmen urge to press Trump to properly commemorate Armenian Genocide

Azerbaijan ruling party announces Aliyev’s victory, without waiting for election results

Armenia Parliament ratifies $2mn new loan agreement with IBRD

Newspaper: New Armenia President to give his salary to charity

White House reacts to possible missile attack on Syria

NATO chief calls for decisive actions against Russia

Muslim woman takes care of Armenian church in Turkey (PHOTOS)

The National Interest: Trump could strike Syria

Bus carrying Russian journalists shelled in Syria

Putin, Netanyahu discuss Syria

Yulia Skripal rejects Russian embassy offer of consular assistance

Sharmazanov sees no signs of authoritarianism in Armenia

Turkish PM: US, Russia fighting like ‘street bullies’

Kremlin: Moscow favors serious approaches rather than 'Twitter diplomacy'

Geneva office of UN holds hearings on rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan

Republican Party of Armenia nominates Serzh Sargsyan as candidate for PM

Freedom House: Azerbaijan remains unfree country

Foreign Ministry: Chemical weapons claims are unsubstantiated flimsy argument to target Syria