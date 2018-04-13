Russia expels an employee of the Georgian Interests Section at the Embassy of Switzerland in Moscow in response to Georgia’s decision to expel an employee of the Russian Interests Section at the Embassy of Switzerland in Tbilisi over the Skripals’ case, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Friday, TASS reported.

"In response to Georgia’s unfounded decision to expel an employee of the Russian Interests Section at the Embassy of Switzerland in Tbilisi over the UK’s allegations against our country over the so-called Skripal case, the Russian side declared an employee of the Georgian Interests Section at the Embassy of Switzerland in Moscow as inadmissible," the ministry noted. "He has to leave Russia’s territory within seven days."

The corresponding note was handed on April 13 to Swiss Charge d’Affaires ad interim in Russia Patrick Franzen.