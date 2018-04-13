YEREVAN.- The Armenian people demand all the opposition forces to stand by their side and free themselves from the oppressive power of Serzh Sargsyan and the Republican Party, Armenian MP, Yelk bloc leader nikol Pashinyan noted during the rally, which kicked off in Yerevan’s Liberty Square.
Earlier it was reported, The Civil Contract Party's rally against nomination of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister has kicked off in Yerevan’s Liberty Square. Civil Contract Party members headed by Nikol Pashinyan have been rallying throughout Armenia since March 31. The march ended by a rally in Liberty Square.
Earlier they declared an intention to surround the parliament building as well as the houses of MPs on April 17 to prevent them from voting on the candidacy of Serzh Sargsyan who was nominated by the ruling party for the post of a PM.