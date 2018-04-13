We should use possible diplomatic options for prevention of sufferings of the Syrian people and put an end to this cruel seven-year conflict, Karen Pierce, Britain's UN envoy said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"The resolution 2401 demands cessation of hostilities in all territory of Syria and humanitarian access. It is the only way to stop sufferings of the Syrian people and to put an end to this cruel seven-year conflict," Pierce has said.

"Those responsible should face trial and bear responsibility for deeds," the envoy noted.