The US, UK and France went into the UN Security Council session on Syria on Friday with a united front, accusing Russia of trying to bring the use of chemical weapons “back into the mainstream”, Rudaw reported.

Syria was invited to attend the session and Ambassador Bashar Jaafari attacked Syria’s accusers, saying they are dragging the entire world “once again towards the abyss of war and aggression.”

He reiterated Damascus’ claim that the alleged Douma chemical weapon attack was fabricated by the White Helmets and said the group was “instructed by Western intelligence.”

If the US, UK, and France attack Syria’s sovereignty, Jaafari said his country would defend itself. “This is not a threat. This is a promise,” he warned.