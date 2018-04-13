YERVAN.- Participants of the Civil Contract Party's rally against nomination of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister, blocked the Square of France, closing the area in five directions.
MP Nikol Pashinyan called on the people to "settle down", keeping the place clean and clear.
Earlier it was reported, the Civil Contract Party's rally against nomination of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister has kicked off in Yerevan’s Liberty Square. Civil Contract Party members headed by Nikol Pashinyan have been rallying throughout Armenia since March 31. The march ended by a rally in Liberty Square.
Earlier they declared an intention to surround the parliament building as well as the houses of MPs on April 17 to prevent them from voting on the candidacy of Serzh Sargsyan who was nominated by the ruling party for the post of a PM.