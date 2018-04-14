Ani Petrosyan, whose family moved from Armenia to Ufa in search of money, have lost her father and husband as a result of the tragedy which occured in Ufa on Friday.

Earlier it was reported that five Armenian citizens died while conducting works in the manhole in the Russian city of Ufa, the representative of the Armenian emergency situations ministry’s Rescue Service in Russia informed.

One of the citizens has been hospitalized to Ufa’s medical center. Doctors assessed his health condition as fair.