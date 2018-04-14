Ankara welcomed the Syria operation “which has eased humanity’s conscience in the face of the attack in Douma, largely suspected to have been carried out by the regime.”

“The Syrian regime, which has been tyrannizing its own people for more than seven years, be it with conventional or chemical weapons, has a proven track record of crimes against humanity and war crimes. The conscience of the international community carries no doubt to that effect,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Turkey believes that it is of critical importance that such crimes do not go unpunished and that accountability is ensured in order to prevent the recurrence of similar crimes.

In light of this experience, it is essential for the international community, in particular the members of the UN Security Council, to agree upon joint steps to ensure that the use of chemical weapons does not go unpunished.”

Earlier, the US Department of Defense announced missile attacks on three targets in Damascus and Homs related to the production and storage of chemical weapons. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that more than 100 missiles were fired.

The mission of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has to begin its work in the city of Douma on Saturday.

