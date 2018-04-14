UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres canceled is trip to Saudi Arabia in connection with the situation in Syria.

In a statement following the attack, UN chief said has has been following closely the reports of air strikes in Syria conducted by the United States, France and the United Kingdom.

“There’s an obligation, particularly when dealing with matters of peace and security, to act consistently with the Charter of the United Nations and with international law in general,” he said.

“I call on the members of the Security Council to unite and exercise that responsibility. I urge all Member States to show restraint in these dangerous circumstances and to avoid any acts that could escalate the situation and worsen the suffering of the Syrian people.”

Earlier, the US Department of Defense said the missile attacks targeted three facilities in Damascus and Homs which are related to the production and storage of chemical weapons. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that more than 100 missiles were fired.