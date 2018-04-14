UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson welcomed his country’s involvement in the airstrikes in Syria.

Welcome the news of UK military strikes against major chemical weapons facilities in Syria alongside our US and French allies. The world is united in its disgust for any use of chemical weapons, but especially against civilians — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 14, 2018

Earlier PM Theresa May said there was no alternative to the coalition strikes on Syria targets. She said the attack was a signal to everyone who decides to use chemical weapons.

“It is about a limited and targeted strike that does not further escalate tensions in the region and that does everything possible to prevent civilian casualties,” May said.