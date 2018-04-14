The red line declared by France in May 2017 has been crossed, President Emmanuel Macron said in his statement on the intervention of the French armed forces in response to the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

“Tonight, I have therefore ordered the French armed forces to intervene, as part of an international operation conducted in coalition with the United States of America and the United Kingdom against the clandestine chemical weapons arsenal of the Syrian regime.

Our response has been limited to the Syrian regime’s facilities enabling the production and employment of chemical weapons,” he said.

“Macron assured that France and its partners will today continue their efforts at the United Nations to enable the creation of an international mechanism to establish responsibility, prevent impunity and obstruct any temptation on the part of the Syrian regime to repeat these acts.

Since May 2017, France’s priorities in Syria have been constant: finishing the fight against Daesh, enabling humanitarian assistance to civilian populations, and triggering collective momentum to bring about a peaceful settlement of the conflict so that peace can return to Syria and to ensure the region’s stability.

I will pursue these priorities with determination in the coming days and weeks.”