UK’s participating in the airstrikes on Syria was “right and legal” move, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said.

“It will send a clear signal to anyone else who believes they can use chemical weapons with immunity,” May said.

PM added that the airstrikes were not about regime change, but “a limited, targeted, effective strike with clear boundaries”, The Guardian reported.

May is expected to make a statement in the parliament on Monday and the lawmakers will have an opportunity to ask questions.

