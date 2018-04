YEREVAN. – A visiting meeting of the council of Armenia’s ruling party was held in the resort town of Tsakhkadzor on Saturday.

The Republican Party of Armenia decided to nominate Serzh Sargsyan for the post of Prime Minister of the country.

The decision was presented by the first deputy chairman of the party Karen Karapetyan. After debates, the Council unanimously approved Sargsyan’s candidacy.

Thus, RPA parliamentary faction will officially submit Sargsyan's candidacy on Monday.