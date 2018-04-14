YEREVAN. – The protestors headed by Civil Contract Party leader Nikol Pashinyan broke into the building of the Public Radio of Armenia, demanding airtime to voice their protest against Serh Sargsyan's nomination for the seat of a prime minister.

The protesters went in with their hands up and broke one of the doors.

“We are here to voice our protests against the fact that the major part of media outlets belong to the family of Serzh Sargsyan. Armenian citizens are in fact deprived of any television which can cover the political life in an unbiased way,” he said.