U.S. President commented on the airstrikes on Syria conducted by the U.S., UK and France.

“Mission is accomplished,” he said when referring to the airstrikes.

A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018