U.S. President commented on the airstrikes on Syria conducted by the U.S., UK and France.
“Mission is accomplished,” he said when referring to the airstrikes.
A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018
So proud of our great Military which will soon be, after the spending of billions of fully approved dollars, the finest that our Country has ever had. There won’t be anything, or anyone, even close!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018
