YEREVAN. – Armenian Public Radio resumed broadcasting after the protestors headed by Civil Contract Party leader Nikol Pashinyan left the building of the Armenia’s Public Radio and marched along the streets in downtown Yerevan.

Earlier it was reported that the protesters broke into the building of the Public, demanding airtime to voice their protest against Serh Sargsyan's nomination for the seat of a prime minister.

Being rejected airtime, Pashinyan said he would make a statement for the media.

He urged the Armenian citizens to gather at France Square at 6:30 p.m. “to take care of the power that belongs to the people”.

The politician left the building and promised to pay compensation for a broken door.

The Civil Contract and their supporters have been marching throughout Armenia starting from March 31. On Friday they finished their action by a rally at Liberty Square. Later in the evening, Nikol Pashinyan announced the decision to spend night at France Square as a protest against ruling party’s decision to nominate Serzh Sargsyan for the post of a Prime Minister.

On Friday the protesters shut down France Square, one of the busiest intersections in downtown Yerevan, and promised not to leave the square until the problem is solved.